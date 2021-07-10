X7 rivaling Maserati Levante Hybrid India launch later this year

Maserati is planning to expand its Indian portfolio with the launch of the hybrid variant of its first-ever SUV - the Levante Hybrid. The car is slated to go on sale in the country by end-2021. It is going to be the second Maserati with a hybrid powertrain following the Ghibli Hybrid.

The new Levante Hybrid is distinguished from its ICE-powered trim with blue embellishment on both interiors and exteriors. It features blue inserts on the signature three air ducts as well as the Trident logo on the C-pillar. In addition, it also gets blue brake callipers to mark its distinction. The other highlights on the new Ghibli Hybrid include its exclusive Azzurro Astro metallic triple coat exterior paint. The hybrid SUV also retains its overall design save for the slightly tweaked headlights, taillights, and grille. It also gets a fresh set of 21-inch alloy wheels that make it very intimidating.

The blue accents also continue inside the cabin in the form of blue seams of the seats. There will also be a new 8.4-inch infotainment touchscreen system, along with a new seven-inch digital instrument cluster. It will also get connected car technology along with wireless smartphone or smartwatch integration via the Maserati app. Some highlights on the car will include multi-zone climate control, premium seat upholstery, and a premium sound system.

The key talk point of the new premium SUV includes its 48-volt hybrid system that is paired with a 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol engine. The output from this system stands at 330bhp and 450Nm of torque. Needless to say, the use of a new hybrid system has made the SUV more economical and even faster thanks to the additional boost power and regenerative energy.

It will take on the likes of other premium SUVs in the country including the BMW X7, JLR Range Rover Sport, Porsche Cayenne, and the upcoming Audi Q7.