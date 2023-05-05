Mahindra XUV700 hits major sales landmark: What is it so popular

Mahindra rolled out one lakh units of the XUV700 within two years of its launch
XUV700 was launched in 2021 with smart looks, good road presence, loaded with features
The successor to the XUV500 was the first in its segment to offer ADAS technology too
The XUV700 now costs between ₹14.01 lakh and goes up to ₹26.18 lakh
The top-spec variant of the XUV700 is also offered with all-wheel drive system
The SUV comes powered with both petrol and diesel engines
The petrol engine can produce 200 hp and 380 Nm, while the diesel unit can generate 185 hp and 420 Nm
The transmission job is handled by either a six-speed manual or a six-speed automatic gearbox
The XUV700 rivals the likes of Tata Safari among other three-row SUVs in India