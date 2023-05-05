Mahindra XUV700 hits major sales landmark: What is it so popular

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published May 05, 2023

Mahindra rolled out one lakh units of the XUV700 within two years of its launch

XUV700 was launched in 2021 with smart looks, good road presence, loaded with features

The successor to the XUV500 was the first in its segment to offer ADAS technology too

The XUV700 now costs between 14.01 lakh and goes up to 26.18 lakh

 Check product page

The top-spec variant of the XUV700 is also offered with all-wheel drive system

The SUV comes powered with both petrol and diesel engines

The petrol engine can produce 200 hp and 380 Nm, while the diesel unit can generate 185 hp and 420 Nm

The transmission job is handled by either a six-speed manual or a six-speed automatic gearbox

The XUV700 rivals the likes of Tata Safari among other three-row SUVs in India
Also watch out for this brand new SUV model all set for India debut in June
Click Here