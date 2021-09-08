Watch: This reckless man drives a Tesla Model Y into a warehouse

If you are given a Tesla Model Y to drive, what would you do? Certainly not something that will result in the car crashing into something and damaging it badly. But, this is what a young driver did to a Tesla Model Y in Orlando Florida.

Also Read: Tesla Model Y gets Bioweapon Defence mode and hospital-grade HEPA filter

A video has emerged online showing a dark blue Tesla Model Y badly damaged after it was driven into a warehouse at high speed. The video shows a group of young men in the car and one of them hopping into the driver's seat right before the crash.

The car turns around and quickly accelerates towards a series of bumps on the tarmac in an industrial area. The car was running at a high speed, somewhat around 96 kmph. While the young man in the driver seat tries to brake hard to stop the car, the car didn't stop there. It finally ends up crashing through some shrubs and slammed through a glass wall of a warehouse next to the road.

Later in the video, the driver was telling his friends that despite slamming the brake, the car was not slowing down. Despite the high-speed crash, nobody was injured.

It is not clear if anyone from the young boys who were shooting the video owns the car. However, the car has a dealer plate. Police have reportedly started an investigation into the matter.

One of the reasons the occupants inside the car remained safe despite such a high-speed crash is the structural rigidity of the Tesla Model Y. The electric car comes with life-saving impact protection measures.

Tesla Model Y is capable of running a range of 524 km on a single charge. The car can accelerate to 96 kmph from a standstill position in just 3.5 seconds.