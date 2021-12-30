Watch: Tesla Model Y races against Ford Explorer police vehicle

In the past few months, several videos emerged online showing Tesla electric cars hitting the track in drag racing against other high-performance cars. Majorly, Tesla Model S Plaid was involved in those drag racing videos. However, this time, a Tesla Model Y took on a Ford Explorer police vehicle in a drag race.

This was quite an unusual drag race between the two vehicles. The Tesla Model Y was ahead of the Ford SUV from the beginning of the race. The electric car completed the quarter-mile challenge in 12.935 seconds and recorded a trap speed of 178.73 kmph.

The sheriff's Ford Explorer police vehicle on the other hand was able to get complete the distance in only 15.748 seconds and recorded a trap speed of 142.53 kmph.

The Tesla Model Y electric car is capable of sprinting 0-96 kmph in 4.8 seconds, while its performance version can accelerate to the same in 3.5 seconds, as Tesla claims.

Tesla Model Y is a mid-size SUV from the electric car major. It is also the second best selling model from the brand, right after the Tesla Model 3. The car is claimed to capable of running a range of 531 km on a single charge.

The Tesla Model Y gets a dual electric motor setup, with each motor powering one axle, ensuring all the four wheels get power from the electric drivetrain. Tesla claims the electric motors digitally control torque to the front and rear wheels, ensuring better handling, traction and stability control for the car. The car is capable of running in rain, snow, mud and in off-road conditions as well.

The video of the drag race comes at a time when the police forces around the world are mulling introducing electric vehicles to their official fleet of vehicles. Tesla cars too are finding an increasing number of takers in police forces across the world.