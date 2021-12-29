Watch: Tesla Model 3, Model Y rolling out from Giga Shanghai at insane speed

Tesla is synonymous with innovations and disruption in the world of automobiles. The electric vehicle major started its second Gigafactory in Shanghai, which is currently the biggest electric car manufacturing plant in the world, considering its production volume. The Shanghai plant of the EV maker currently rolls out models such as Tesla Model 3 and Model Y.

In the last three consecutive months, between September and November this year, the EV manufacturer rolled out more than 50,000 units of the Tesla Model 3 and Model Y. These made-in-China Tesla Model and Model Y electric cars were sold in the Chinese market and in other overseas countries as well.

The most interesting part is the pace of rolling out each and every Tesla Model 3 and Model Y electric car from the Shanghai Gigafactory. For a 50,000 unit roll-out rate per month, the factory requires manufacturing one car in less than one minute. According to a newly posted video that emerged online, Tesla takes around 40 seconds for rolling out one Model Y, which is really impressive.

A video shows that within 10 minutes, 16 new Tesla cars came out of the factory's assembly line. This means each car took around 38 seconds on average. In another video, the factory rolled out seven cars in five minutes, which translates to an average of 44 seconds per car. No wonder, that is lightning fast compared to other vehicle manufacturers. At this pace, currently, Tesla's Shanghai Gigafactory is capable of rolling out 650,000 units every year.

The automaker, in the initial days of Tesla Model 3 production was facing a lot of snags resulting in production milestone miss and delayed delivery to customers. However, with increased smart factory technology implementation, the EV manufacturing company seems to have overcome the bottlenecks in production.

The auto company is now building its next Gigafactory near Berlin, which will serve the market in Europe. This plant aims to make one car every 45 seconds. The plant is expected to start producing Tesla Model Y cars in early 2022.