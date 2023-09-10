Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Search
HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home Auto Cars News Watch: Mahindra Track Tests Xuv.e9, Be.05 And Xuv.e8 Electric Suvs On World Ev Day

Mahindra track tests XUV.e9, BE.05 and XUV.e8 electric SUVs on World EV Day

Mahindra Automotive shared a video on social media on the occasion of World EV Day, showing its three upcoming electric SUVs being track tested at its SUV Proving Track in Chennai. The SUVs in the video are - XUV.e9, BE.05 and XUV.e8. The video shows experts putting the SUVs through extreme speed test and driving them in linear and circular motions.

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 10 Sep 2023, 10:37 AM
Follow us on:
Mahindra XUV.e9, BE.05 and XUV.e8 electric SUVs being track tested on the SUV Proving Track in Chennai.

The automaker had first showcased the XUV.e9, BE.05 in the country in February this year in concept form. Both the SUVs were previously revealed at an event in the UK. It was a clear statement from the automaker that its future electric strategy will focus on SUV body type. The XUV.e range features two models, XUV.e9 and XUV.e8 while the XUV BE range has three models - BE.05, BE.07 and BE.09. The first four of these e-SUVs will be launched between 2024 and 2026, starting with the Indian market.

All these upcoming EV SUVs will be based on an entirely new INGLO platform, which has been developed for ground-up EVs. Production versions of the XUV.e range will hit the factory lines first from around December of 2024 onwards while the BE range models will commence production from around October of 2025.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
UPCOMING
Mahindra Ekuv100
₹8.25 - 10 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Explore your Vehicle
UPCOMING
Mahindra S204
₹12 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
UPCOMING
Mahindra Be.05
₹12 - 16 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Mahindra Alturas G4
₹28.77 - 31.77 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Mahindra Xuv300 Turbo Sport
₹10.35 - 12.9 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Brezza
₹8.29 - 14.14 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers

Mahindra currently has only one electric car in its portfolio - the XUV400, but the company hopes that by 2027, a quarter of the SUVs in its portfolio would be electric. The INGLO EV platform features one of the lightest skateboard and class-leading high energy-density batteries. The platform makes use of progressive battery technology, platform architecture, brain power and human machine interface.

The name INGLO symbolizes the flow and exchange of energy and emotion as well as a system that brings complete harmony. The platform also gets enhanced aerodynamics, reduced rolling resistance with 5.5 RRC tires and sophisticated zero-drag wheel bearings.

First Published Date: 10 Sep 2023, 10:35 AM IST
Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS