Mahindra track tests XUV.e9, BE.05 and XUV.e8 electric SUVs on World EV Day

Mahindra Automotive shared a video on social media on the occasion of World EV Day, showing its three upcoming electric SUVs being track tested at its SUV Proving Track in Chennai. The SUVs in the video are - XUV.e9, BE.05 and XUV.e8. The video shows experts putting the SUVs through extreme speed test and driving them in linear and circular motions.

The automaker had first showcased the XUV.e9, BE.05 in the country in February this year in concept form. Both the SUVs were previously revealed at an event in the UK. It was a clear statement from the automaker that its future electric strategy will focus on SUV body type. The XUV.e range features two models, XUV.e9 and XUV.e8 while the XUV BE range has three models - BE.05, BE.07 and BE.09. The first four of these e-SUVs will be launched between 2024 and 2026, starting with the Indian market.

All these upcoming EV SUVs will be based on an entirely new INGLO platform, which has been developed for ground-up EVs. Production versions of the XUV.e range will hit the factory lines first from around December of 2024 onwards while the BE range models will commence production from around October of 2025.

Mahindra currently has only one electric car in its portfolio - the XUV400, but the company hopes that by 2027, a quarter of the SUVs in its portfolio would be electric. The INGLO EV platform features one of the lightest skateboard and class-leading high energy-density batteries. The platform makes use of progressive battery technology, platform architecture, brain power and human machine interface.

The name INGLO symbolizes the flow and exchange of energy and emotion as well as a system that brings complete harmony. The platform also gets enhanced aerodynamics, reduced rolling resistance with 5.5 RRC tires and sophisticated zero-drag wheel bearings.

