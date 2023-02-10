Mahindra XUV.e9 and BE.05 electric SUVs showcased in India for the first time

Mahindra & Mahindra has massive electric vehicle (EV) ambitions and while the Mahindra XUV400 was the most-recent launch, the company on Friday night also showcased the Mahindra XUV.e9 and BE.05 electric SUVs in India for the first time. Both the SUVs were previously revealed at an event in the UK.

Mahindra XUV.e9 and Mahindra BE.05 are both in concept form but provide an ample look into what future EVs from the company would be like and just how much the focus on the SUV body type will increase. Mahindra currently is basking in the success of new models like the Scorpio-N, updated Thar, XUV700 and the updated Bolero, all of which are SUVs.

But the future for the Indian car manufacturer has a special place reserved for more all-electric SUV models and the XUV.e9 and BE.05 are two key products. The XUV.e range features two models, one of which is XUV.e9. The XUV BE range has three models with the XUV BE.05 one of these. All of these models will be based on an entirely new INGLO platform which is for ground-up EVs. The company has already revealed that the production version of Mahindra XUV.e range will be the first to hit factory lines from around December of 2024 onwards. The Mahindra BE range will be next from around October of 2025.

A look at Mahindra BE.05 concept electric SUV.

In particular, the Mahindra XUV.e9 concept showcased in India on Friday is expected to go into production from April of 2025 and is an entirely new product. It measures 4,790 mm in length, has a width of 1,905 mm and stands 1,690 mm tall. It also boasts of a 2,775 mm wheelbase. The XUV BE.05 is comparatively smaller at 4,370 mm in length, width of 1,900 mm and height of 1,635 mm. It will be positioned as a premium mid-size SUV.

The specifications of both models have not yet been revealed and neither has the cabin features of the XUV.e9. But the cabin of the XUV BE.05 concept SUV has been showcased and it gets a large connected display screen unit for both infotainment and drive stats, digital speed display on the steering wheel, a plush fabric-laid dashboard and a curved center console.

