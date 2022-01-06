Watch: LG Omnipod concept is the answer to Mercedes' MBUX hyperscreen

Technology giant LG has come up with an autonomous driving vehicle concept that blends mobility with technology. Dubbed as the LG Omnipod concept, this is the tech company's answer to the Mercedes-Benz hyperscreen that has taken aback the world of mobility.

LG describes the futuristic Omnipod concept as an autonomous vehicle that blurs the distinction between home and car. It also claims this Omnipod concept can function as a home office, an entertainment centre or even a lounge on four wheels. In short, this concept envisions the on-the-road extension of personal living space.

Speaking about its design, the concept vehicle looks like a microbus or a pod. The upper half of the vehicle is full of glass, but the interior is not visible from the outside.

Enter the cabin and you will see a swivelling front seat and a widescreen display rising from the dashboard. It also has a personal assistant and an individual rear sear with sleep mode. LG claims that when the personal assistant is activated, the rear seat reclines and a footrest deploys automatically. It has a closet that can be hidden and retracted as and when required. The spacious cabin can accommodate four persons easily.

LG Omnipod concept offers multiple modes that change the cabin ambience accordingly.

It offers several different modes that change the ambience accordingly. These modes include Exercise, Gourmet Street, Camping, Sleep, Cinema.

The personal assistant and integrated large screen can transform the cabin the ambience as per the choice of the occupants. Also, unlike the Mercedes-Benz hyperscreen that is fixed only on the dashboard, the LG Omnipod concept's digital display is spread across the entire cabin. While the rising wide digital display is located at the dashboard, the sidewalls of the cabin also act as digital screens. Overall, it gives an almost 360-degree viewing experience.

LG has not revealed any details of the powertrain or any other specifications of the Omnipod concept. However, it comes as a futuristic vehicle concept and expects it to get an electric powertrain and self-driving technology onboard.