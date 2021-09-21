Watch: How this Tesla drive becomes saviour for a burning BMW X1's owner

Despite the modern cars being loaded with hi-tech safety features, the risk of fire is something that often bothers the owners. Occasionally, car fire incidents make headlines as well. Recently one such case made headlines when a BMW X1 caught fire.

What was more interesting, a Tesla Model Y owner saved the driver of the burning BMW X1.

A video has surfaced online that shows a BMW X1 caught fire and a Tesla Model Y driver warned the BMW driver about the erupting flame under the vehicle. This eventually saved the life of the BMW owner.

The incident reportedly took place in Woodbridge, New Jersey. The video footage from the electric crossover's TeslaCam shows that the EV pulled up to a light behind a grey coloured BMW X1. After the BMW turned right suddenly smoke started to pour out from under the German luxury SUV.

The BMW driver didn't notice the cloud of smoke behind him and continued to accelerate. This prompted the Tesla Model Y owner to go in pursuit of the BMW. He grabbed the attention of the BMW driver by honking his horn and informed that his car was on fire.

Moments after that the BMW driver was seen exiting the car. Almost immediately after that, the entire car was engulfed by fire and eventually there was an explosion as well.

In recent times, several incidents have been reported where electric vehicles, majorly Tesla cars were caught fire. While there have been notions that EVs are prone to fire, the risk of fire is involved with any vehicle.

Any vehicle comes with a range of electrical circuits, wires and inflammable elements. Fossil fuel-powered vehicles or electric battery-powered vehicles can equally catch fire.