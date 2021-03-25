Want to buy a mid-size SUV? Here's why short wait may be best bet

SUVs are definitely riding the bigger waves in the car market not just in India, but around the globe. Some OEMs have also shifted their major focus from other segments (hatchback, sedan) to SUVs as these vehicles are bitting a bigger chunk of the market. In India, mid-sized SUVs have been ruling the roost as they offer a balance of everything - comfort, convenience, off-road skills etc. and are also offered at a relatively fairer price tag.

(Also Read: Skoda India lines up new products, plans to boost sales infra)

Looking back, the year 2020 brought along some very promising SUVs to the country in the form of the new-gen Hyundai Creta and the Kia Seltos. Now as the winds of change blow again, the market is ready to expand further and welcome new arrivals in the segment which include the recently showcased Skoda Kushaq and Volkswagen Taigun. Both of these are essentially twins born out of different wombs. The latter will officially break cover in the final production form in the last week of February. Its official launch is said to take place in the festive season of 2021.

(Also Read: Skoda Kushaq vs Kia Seltos: Spec comparison)

Moreover, even Kia is reportedly planning to introduce its updated Seltos in the Indian market which is said to go on sale in April. With the new update, the Seltos is expected to bring along a slew of features as well as styling updates. Kia will also debut its new logo with the launch of the updated Seltos in India.

While the mid-size SUV segment is already hotly contested, the launch of the new Taigun and Kushaq will further boost the expansion of the segment. They will unfold a whole new proposition on the table for the Indian buyers.