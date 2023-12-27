HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Tesla To Launch Updated Model Y Suv Next Year, Giga Shanghai To Start Mass Production In Mid 2024

Tesla to launch updated Model Y SUV in 2024, to be built at Shanghai Gigafactory

Tesla is preparing to roll out an updated iteration of its popular SUV Model Y from its Shanghai Gigafactory in 2024, Bloomberg has reported. This comes as the competition from the rivals in the Chinese market is rising rapidly. The report has stated that the US electric car manufacturer is currently conducting preparation work in its China plant for the refreshed Model Y SUV, which may see the start of mass production in mid-2024. However, Tesla has not revealed anything officially.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 27 Dec 2023, 10:20 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Tesla Model Y
The updated Tesla Model Y is expected to come sporting a wide range of significant updates on the exterior and inside the cabin.
Tesla Model Y
The updated Tesla Model Y is expected to come sporting a wide range of significant updates on the exterior and inside the cabin.

The upcoming revamped Tesla Model Y will reportedly come with a wide range of exterior and interior updates. The report claims the changes for the electric SUV will be more significant than the most recent updates introduced in October 2023, which added a new wheel design and ambient lighting. Also, the pending update for the Tesla Model Y comes after the EV manufacturer revamped its six-year-old Model 3 sedan with a sleeker look and longer range earlier in 2023.

Also Read : BYD overtakes Tesla as world's most popular EV maker

Tesla has been witnessing heightened competition from its rivals. In the Chinese market, several domestic players have already launched their products in the electric vehicle market. Tesla’s domestic rivals, including well-established automakers like BYD and newer entrants such as Xpeng, are unveiling a slew of new vehicles to increase their share across various market segments.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Tesla Model S (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tesla Model S
₹70 Lakhs - 1 Cr* *Expected Price
View Details
Tesla Model 3 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tesla Model 3
₹ 70 - 90 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Hyundai Kona Electric 2024 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Hyundai Kona Electric 2024
₹ 25 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
Hyundai Kona Electric (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Kona Electric
₹ 23.79 - 23.98 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Mahindra Thar (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Thar
₹ 10.98 - 16.94 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Tata Nexon (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon
₹ 8.10 - 15.50 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers

While the Tesla Model 3 is the most affordable electric car from the automaker, Model Y has been proven extremely popular, ranking among the bestselling electric cars worldwide. The Model Y was first rolled out in 2020 from the automaker's Gigafactory in China, which started its operations in 2019. In China, deliveries of the Model Y accounted for almost 75 per cent of Tesla's overall sales in the country. Clearly, with the updated version, Tesla is aiming to ramp up sales of the Model Y in the coming days.

First Published Date: 27 Dec 2023, 10:20 AM IST
TAGS: Model 3 Tesla Tesla Model Y Tesla Model Y electric car electric vehicle EV electric mobility luxury car

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
Powered by: Acko Logo
Please be noted that any information provided herein above will be received by Acko General Insurance Limited (“Acko”). By mentioning the above information, you agree to provide these details and information to Acko.
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.