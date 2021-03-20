Skoda globally revealed the all-new Kushaq SUV in India recently. The Kushaq is going to be placed as a direct rival to the likes of Kia Seltos and Hyundai Creta. The Kushaq is underpinned by the MQB-A0-IN platform and is the first product to be introduced under the group's India 2.0 project. Here is how it compares against the Kia Seltos on paper:

Engine and transmission:

Both the SUVs are offered with a choice of two petrol engines. While the Kia Selto is available with 1.5L 4-cyl and 1.4L 4-cyl Turbo engines, the new Kushaq gets 1.0L 3-cyl Turbo and 1.5L 4-cyl Turbo engines. The transmission options on the Kushaq include a 6-speed manual gearbox and a proper torque-converter automatic gearbox, while Seltos gets a 6-speed manual gearbox, and a CVT automatic gearbox.

Dimensions:

A quick look on the spec sheet reveals that the Kia Seltos is not only taller but also longer and wider than the Kushaq. The latter has a longer wheelbase at 2,651 mm which is also the longest in the segment. While the Kushaq measures 4,221 mm in length, 1,760 mm in width, and 1,612 mm in height, the Seltos spans 4,315mm in length, 1,800mm in width, and 1,620mm in height.

Features:

Both the cars are decently equipped in terms of overall features. Kia Seltos is the segment's only car to get a heads-up display, in addition, it also gets a 360-degree parking camera, 8-way powered driver seat, a 7-inch digital MID screen, and even a Bose sound system. Features such as ventilated seats, connected car tech, cruise control, wireless charging, steering mounted controls, etc are standard on both SUVs. The Kushaq gets an optional 7-inch and 10-inch infotainment system and both the units can be paired to Android Auto and Apple CarPlay system. It also comes with an in-house developed six-speaker stereo system which is offered as part of the standard kit.



