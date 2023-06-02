Volvo rolls out OTA update for 650,000 cars; new Apple CarPlay & more features

Volvo Cars has announced rolling out an over-the-air (OTA) update that will improve the Apple CarPlay user experience in its cars. The automaker said that over 650,000 cars will receive OTA updates that will help Apple CarPlay offer better integration with the car’s systems throughout the cabin. This includes more information on the driver display as well as tweaks to the feature layout on the centre console.

As part of the OTA update, the Volvo infotainment system will be able to natively support Apple Maps as well as other navigation apps to put the information behind the steering wheel on the digital console. The screen will also show information like calls, allowing drivers the option to answer or reject the same using the steering wheel-mounted controls.

Speaking about the latest updates, Alwin Bakkenes - Head of software engineering, Volvo Cars, said, “When our customers get in their Volvo car, we want it to be a better experience than the day before – our over-the-air updates are a cornerstone in this ambition. The latest update on CarPlay features is an excellent example of how we continuously improve and add features and functions together with our technology partners, making our customers' experience richer over time."

The digital console will also show incoming calls in order to offer a distraction-free driving experience to users

Furthermore, the OTA update brings a new call mute button on the centre console’s display. The infotainment screen itself now gets a new CarPlay tile, which displays media information and makes it easier to access functions like play, pause and skip. For customers not using Apple CarPlay, you still get an option to fold the mirrors of the vehicle by selecting the function on the touchscreen system.

Other upgrades part of the OTA update include minor engine calibration optimisation as well as bug fixes. That said, the updates are only available on newer Volvo cars that get Google built-in. If you are a new Volvo car owner, we would recommend connecting with your Volvo dealer to check if your vehicle is eligible for an OTA update.

