Volkswagen reveals ID.X performance hatchback concept with sporty design

After introducing its first electric performance model - the ID.4 GTX, Volkswagen has now unveiled a new electric performance hatchback concept with a sporty styling and more power. Volkswagen Passenger Cars' CEO, Ralf Brandstätter, revealed the new hot hatch concept via his LinkedIn profile.

The concept is based on the ID.3 which was equipped with its original 62kWh battery and an additional 82kWh battery, and was recombined with some parts of the ID.4 GTX performance model. The experiment resulted in a vehicle that produces 245 kW of power as well as gets all-wheel drive. The donor ID.3 vehicle's powertrain, chassis and infotainment were modified to give the new concept a unique appearance, both inside and outside.

The ID.X has shed some weight to become 200 kilograms lighter than the production model even though it gets an additional front-mounted electric motor that gives it an all-wheel-drive layout. Other changes on the vehicle include a lowered suspension setup, massive wheels that come with low-profile tyres and neon accents on the inside and exterior, giving the hot hatch an aggressive appearance.

Headlight (L) and interior (R) of the Volkswagen ID.X concept (Image courtesy: LinkedIn/Ralf Brandstätter)

Brandstätter, who got a chance to test drive the ID.X prototype, said, "I have often talked about how versatile our MEB is. The ID.X makes this very clear." The hot hatch can sprint from 0 to 100 km/h in just 5.3 seconds, making it two seconds quicker than the regular rear-wheel-drive ID.3. The concept comes with a dedicated Drift mode - like the one found on the brand's new Golf R hot hatch.

Though the Volkswagen ID.X will not be made into a production vehicle, Brandstätter said that the company will "take up many ideas" from it and implement them in future production models. He said that the concept was built because the engineers who worked on the ID.4 GTX "have discovered the fun of developing high-performance electric cars. And so (the company) just let them do it".