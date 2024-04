Tata Motors is currently preparing to launch the Altroz Racer in the Indian market. However, it seems like the homegrown manufacturer is also working on updating the Altroz which is a premium hatchback that goes against the Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Hyundai i20 and Toyota Glanza. For 2024, Tata Motors will not update the Altroz significantly but instead, it is expected to get some feature additions and improvements.