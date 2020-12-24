Updated Mahindra TUV300 spotted with 'Bolero' badging

Apart from the next-gen upcoming Mahindra Scorpio and XUV500, the homegrown automaker has several other new models in the pipeline including the updated TUV300.

The new TUV300 was previously spotted amidst testing earlier in 2020 and late 2019, but the launch was delayed, most likely due to the pandemic which also postponed several other major launches for the year. Now the homegrown automaker has resumed testing of the car on the public roads, as suggested by the latest set of spy images surfacing the internet.

The TUV300 received a subtle visual makeover in mid-2019. It was previously updated with several minor cosmetic tweaks such as piano black front grille with black chrome inserts, a skid plate (front), revised headlamps with carbon black finish and LED DRLs, 15-inch grey 10-spoke alloy wheels, a roof-mounted spoiler, wheel arch cladding, and an X-shaped metallic grey spare wheel cover.

The TUV300 received a subtle visual makeover in mid-2019. Image Credits: Facebook/4x4 group.

What's surprising to note is that the prototype can be seen kitted with a similar spare wheel cover but with 'Bolero' badging on it, but it is highly unlikely for the automaker to rebadge the TUV300 as the Bolero. The latter is the bread and butter offering for Mahindra and it might not want to risk making such a bold transition.

In terms of mechanicals, the new TUV300 is expected to feature the same BS 6-compliant 1.5-litre, four-cylinder diesel engine which is also found on the current XUV300. In addition to that, it may also feature the 1.2-litre, four-cylinder mStallion BS 6 turbo petrol powertrain.