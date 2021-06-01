Ultra exclusive Lamborghini Sian grabs limelight on London street

When there are just 63 units of a particular hypercar across the world, spotting one can be cause for much excitement. And this excitement was amply witnessed on a street in London recently when a stunning-looking $4 Million Lamborghini Sian was spotted on the prowl.

There are only three units the Lamborghini Sian anywhere in the UK and one of these was spotted on a London street with a video of the car being uploaded on Youtube by The TFJJ. The hypercar in grey and with all its menacing sounds attracted a whole lot of people as many snapped pictures and others just stared at this automotive marvel. It may have also caused a bit of a traffic bottleneck because of the crowd and because it took its own time to move forward, often even opening the iconic scissor doors for a glimpse inside. It is believed that this particular model was being taken for delivery to its owner.

But why all the fuss about this particular hypercar?

For starters, the Sian marks Lamborghini's entry into performance hybrid technology. What this means is that while there is a monstrous 6.5-litre V12 engine inside, there are batteries inside as well which takes the combined power output to a brazen 819 hp. And yes, this makes it the most powerful Lamborghini ever. With a max speed of 350 kmph, the Lamborghini Sian hits 100 kmph in just 2.8 seconds.

But the great thing about this Lamborghini is that it looks like nothing else on roads anywhere else. With a clear focus on sharp lines, aerodynamic elements and its carbon fiber body helping it become very nimble, the Sian also gets Terzo Millennio-inspired headlights. Step inside, if you're lucky, to soak in a portrait touchscreen unit and an aesthetically sporty center console.

While it is likely that only a handfull of people anywhere will get to see the Lamborghini Sian zooming past them, the number of people who may own it would be far more rare.