Toyota reveals Land Cruiser Prado 70th Anniversary Edition

Toyota has revealed the new special edition model of the Land Cruiser Prado SUV. The new model commemorates the 70 strong years of the Land Cruiser SUV.

The current generation of the Land Cruiser is reaching the end of its life cycle and will soon be replaced by the new generation model. As the company prepares to introduce the generation change, the special anniversary edition of the last batch of the outgoing Land Cruiser Prado will also help Toyota to clear off the remaining units of the existing model.