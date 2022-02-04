Top 3 sedans sold in India in January: Maruti Dzire continues to rule

Maruti Suzuki Dzire sub-compact sedan, which was launched back in 2017 in its third generation, is also one of the top 10 selling models in the country.

Sedans in India is not as attractive to buyers any more with just 10 percent share in overall sales in January. However, it still remains a key segment where top carmakers are fighting for supremacy. Among them, it is mostly the sub-compact sedans that are ruling the segment.

Here is a look at the top three sedans sold in India in January.

Maruti Suzuki Dzire, in its new generation, has been the top-selling model in this category. Launched in its new avatar back in 2017, which later received a minor facelift two years ago, remains a hot favourite in the sub-compact sedan segment. Maruti sold 14,976 units of Dzire, almost 4,000 units more than it sold in December last year. The Dzire sub-compact sedan had a sales figure of 15,125 units back in January last year, which shows that the model has been quite consistent in its sales on year-on-year basis.

Maruti offers Dzire in India in seven variants, all offered with petrol engines paired with either a five-speed manual or four-speed automatic gearbox. The 1.2-litre petrol engine can generate a maximum output of 89 bhp and 113 Nm of peak torque.

The price of Maruti Dzire starts at ₹6.09 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes up to ₹9.13 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-spec ZXi Plus automatic variant.

Honda recently launched the facelift version of the sub-compact sedan Amaze in India. It has been one of the most successful model for the Japanese carmaker in the country since its launch back in 2013. The model received the latest upgrade last year. In December, the second generation model, introduced in 2018, clocked two lakh deliveries.

In January, Honda sold 5,395 units of Amaze in India. It is marginally less than the 5,477 units Honda could sell during the same month last year.

The Honda Amaze facelift sedan is offered in nine variants with the choice of both petrol and diesel powertrains. The price starts at 6.41 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes up to ₹11.24 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-end 1.5-litre VX diesel CVT variant.

The fifth generation City is the top-selling compact model in the sedan category. It competes with the likes of Maruti Suzuki Ciaz and Hyundai Verna. Honda sold 3,950 units of City sedan last month, which is a rise of about 8 percent from the 3,667 units it sold in January last year.

Honda offers the all-new City in nine variants in India. It is offered with both petrol and diesel engines. The price starts at ₹11.26 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes up to ₹15.21 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-spec 1.5-litre ZX diesel manual variant.

