Top 10 cars sold in December: New Baleno, Ertiga rule amid Maruti's dominance

Maruti Suzuki ended 2022 on a dominant note, securing seven out of 10 best-selling cars in India in December. The new generation Baleno, which emerged as the best-selling model in November as well, managed to retain its crown last month. However, the biggest surprise has been the rise of the Ertiga MPV which, for the first time, ended the month as the number two best-seller in the Indian market since its launch earlier last year. Tata Motors and Hyundai had only three cars in the list of top 10 cars sold in November. Here is the complete list.

Maruti Baleno

For the second consecutive month, Maruti Suzuki's premium hatchback Baleno has secured the top place among the best-selling cars of the month. In December, Maruti sold 16,932 units of the hatchback, up from 14,458 units sold during the same month in 2021. However, compared to the previous month, Baleno's sale has dropped from 20,945 units. The new generation Baleno was launched in March last year with a host of new features and technology like HuD and 360 degree camera.

Maruti Ertiga

The popular three-row MPV from Maruti Suzuki has jumped up the list last month, ending as the second most-selling car in India. Maruti sold 12,273 units of the new generation Ertiga, up from 11,840 units sold in December, 2021. However, the sales were down compared to November when Maruti sold 13,818 units.

Maruti Swift

Due for a facelift later this year, the Swift hatchback continues to be one of the popular small cars in the country. With 12,061 units delivered in December, Swift emerged as the third best-selling car in India. However, compared to the same month last year, the sales of Baleno has gone down by almost 23 per cent. Compared to the previous month too, when Maruti sold 15,153 units of the hatchback, Swift's sales has dropped significantly.

Tata Nexon

The king of the SUVs in India remains the flagship model from Tata Motors. The carmaker sold 12,053 units of the Nexon, including its EV version Nexon EV, in December. The Nexon saw a marginal drop in sales compared to the same month in 2021 when Tata sold 12,899 units. The drop is more significant when compared to November, during which Tata sold 15,871 units of the SUV.

Maruti Dzire

The only sedan that remains as popular to feature in this list is Maruti's sub-compact model Dzire. Maruti sold 11,997 units of the sedan, which is due for a facelift soon. Its sales has increased by 13 per cent compared to the same month in the previous year. In November, Maruti had sold 14,456 units of Dzire.

Maruti Brezza

The new generation Brezza seems to be holding on to its position as the second most popular SUV in India. With 11,200 units sold last month, Brezza was placed sixth in the list of top 10 cars. The sale is marginally down from 11,324 units sold in November, but has picked up significantly from 9,531 units of the old generation model sold in December, 2021.

Tata Punch

The micro-SUV from Tata Motors, which is expected to get an electric avatar soon like its sibling Nexon, continues to be the carmaker's second best-seller. Tata sold 10,586 units of the SUV in December, more than 30 per cent higher than 8,008 units during the same month in 2021. However, it is slightly down from the 12,131 units sold in November.

Maruti Eeco

The Eeco van from India's largest carmaker continues to provide steady numbers for Maruti Suzuki amid a sea of attractive SUVs and hatchbacks. Maruti sold 10,581 units of the Eeco van in December as it made a comeback to the list of top 10 cars last month. Maruti had sold 9,165 units of the Eeco van in December, 2021.

Hyundai Creta

While all eyes are on Hyundai at the expo in anticipation whether the Korean carmaker will drive in the new generation Creta, the old generation still remains the most popular compact SUV in the country. With 10,205 units sold last month, Creta remains Hyundai's best-selling model. The sale has gone up by nearly 35 per cent compared to December, 2021. However, it is much lower than the 13,321 units sold in November last year.

Maruti WagonR

The last car to feature in the list is the new WagonR. Maruti sold 10,181 units of the boxy hatchback, drastically lower than the 14,720 units it sold in the previous month. The sale of WagonR has almost halved compared to December 2021 when Maruti had sold 19,728 units of the hatchback.

