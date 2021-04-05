This one-off Lexus IS Wax Edition's fully functional turntable can play vinyls

While carmakers are bringing in advanced music systems to their in-car functionalities, Lexus is going back to the vinyl record player era. Though it sounds old-school, equipping a fully functional record player inside a car is quite a task of engineering and with one-off Lexus IS Wax Edition, this has been made possible.

The record player has been created with a 3D printer and modified with carbon fiber and machined aluminum. It fits inside the vehicle's glovebox and is big enough to play full-size 12-inch vinyl records. Lexus claims that the player will not skip any beat while the car is being driven, even on bumpy roads.

A rotating motor inside helps stabilize the turntable to avoid skipping beats while the vehicle is in motion. Other than this, an enhanced suspension system and fine-tuned handling help provide a stable ride on the Lexus IS Wax Edition and are critical for the needle of the record player.

Vinyl record player inside the Lexus IS Wax Edition

The sound of the vinyl records are further enhanced with the 2021 Lexus IS' Mark Levinson Premium Surround Sound Audio System. Its 17 speakers and new amplifier offer 1,800 watts of power for a 7.1 surround sound listening experience.

The modified vehicle will not enter production and is only meant to celebrate the launch of the 2021 Lexus IS sports sedan. The company says that the one-off Lexus edition embodies the spirit and passion that has been behind developing the 2021 Lexus IS sports sedan. “Like audiophiles who go ‘all in’ to create the purest listening experiences, we went ‘all in’ to design the new 2021 Lexus IS as the purest expression of a sports sedan," says the company's vice president of marketing, Vinay Shahani.

The custom concept vehicle was commissioned to custom fabrication studio SCPS and has been built in partnership with Pitchfork. It will be put on display at future Lexus events.