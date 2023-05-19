HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News This Mcdonald’s Breaks Record For Serving Most Cars Driving Through A Drive Thru

This McDonald’s breaks record for serving most cars driving through a Drive-Thru

Fast food has largely been an American concept bringing speed, taste and convenience together. And representing these qualities globally has been the fast food chain McDonald’s coupled with the concept of Drive-Thrus. Both McDonald’s and Drive-Thrus have been an integral part of this culture and it’s only fair that they’d come together to set a record of a different kind.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 19 May 2023, 16:10 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Image used only for representational purpose (Monica Escalera/Pexels)
Image used only for representational purpose

A McDonald’s outlet in El Dorado in Kansas, US, broke the record of the most number of cars driving through a Drive-Thru in one hour. The outlet served 356 cars in an hour, which was more than the previous known record of 300 cars in one hour through a Drive-Thru. While the record itself is informal, it certainly is an interesting one.

Also Read : A Tesla charging station in California gets McDonald's delivery directly in cars

The El Dorado McDonald's served 356 customers in an hour, breaking the previous informal record of 300 customers through a Drive-Thru
The El Dorado McDonald's served 356 customers in an hour, breaking the previous informal record of 300 customers through a Drive-Thru
The El Dorado McDonald's served 356 customers in an hour, breaking the previous informal record of 300 customers through a Drive-Thru
The El Dorado McDonald's served 356 customers in an hour, breaking the previous informal record of 300 customers through a Drive-Thru

According to reports, owner Bob Lane of the El Dorado McDonald’s prepared a battle plan to serve as many customers as possible through the Drive-Thru. Not just the employees but the local community chipped in as well to help set the new record. The outlet reportedly served a car every 10 seconds, although it’s not clear if the food was pre-prepared and the staff managed to stick to different orders and requests, which would be the case at a drive-thru in real life.

Trending Cars

Find more Cars
Skoda Slavia (HT Auto photo)
Skoda Slavia
₹10Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Mahindra Thar (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Thar
₹9.99Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Fronx (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Fronx
₹7.46Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Tata Nexon (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon
₹7Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Toyota Innova Crysta (HT Auto photo)
Toyota Innova Crysta
₹19.13Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Toyota Innova Crysta [2020-2023] (HT Auto photo)
Toyota Innova Crysta [2020-2023]
2694 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹16.26Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers

Nevertheless, this is an impressive feat indeed and really puts the “fast" in fast food. What’s noteworthy to know is that the concept of drive-thrus was originally started by In-N-Out founders Harry Snyder and Esther Snyder in 1948 in the US. It wasn’t until 1975 that McDonald’s adopted the concept. The first McDonald’s drive-thru opened up for Fort Huachuca service members who were not allowed to leave their cars while on duty and in uniform. In the last five decades now, drive-thrus are more commonly associated with the golden arches.

First Published Date: 19 May 2023, 16:10 PM IST
TAGS: car records McDonalds Drive Thru Drive Thru McDonalds
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
55% OFF
SOFTSPUN Microfiber Cloth - 4 pcs - 40x40 cms - 340 GSM Grey- Thick Lint & Streak-Free Multipurpose Cloths - Automotive Microfibre Towels for Car Bike Cleaning Polishing Washing & Detailing…
Rs. 269 Rs. 604
Amazon_Logo
21% OFF
Involve Your Senses One Musk Organic Car Perfume, Involve Your Senses Strong Fiber Air Freshener to Freshen'up Your Car - IONE01-40 g,Car Accessories interior car perfumes and fresheners
Rs. 315 Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo
13% OFF
Jopasu Car Duster
Rs. 755 Rs. 869
Amazon_Logo
73% OFF
pTron Bullet Pro 36W PD Quick Charger, 3 Port Fast Car Charger Adapter - Compatible with All Smartphones & Tablets (Black)
Rs. 349 Rs. 1,299
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city