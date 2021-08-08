This Lamborghini Aventador SVJ Roadster's licence plate costs nearly $12 million

What you can do with approximately $12 million? A lot of things for sure. You can buy two Bugatti Divos. A wide range of luxury cars in your garage. Or a unique number plate for Lamborghini Aventador SVJ Roadster.

Also Read: Watch: Lamborghini Huracan joins hands with Nissan GTR to challenge F1 racecar

The car is from Qatar and was acquired in an auction. Its number plate alone costs a whopping $11.87 million. Certainly, that is one of the most expensive number plates in the world. Usually, the unique number plates come with only a few digits that signify something special to the owner.

This particular Lamborghini Aventador SVJ Roadster appears pretty attractive looking with its pearl white shade clubbed with carbon fibre roof and aerodynamic design elements. The black wheels, red brake callipers, purple body graphics add a contrasting and stylish look to the sports coupe.

Inside the cockpit, the Lamborghini Aventador SVJ Roadster gets white and purple seat upholstery. The dashboard comes with carbon fibre detailing.

Lamborghini Aventador SVJ Roadster was introduced in 2019. It came with an even sportier and aggressively designed aerodynamic kit. Also, the car was introduced with an even more powerful engine.

The car gets power from a massive 6.5-litre V12 engine that kicks out 770 PS of power and 720 Nm of torque. It gets a 7-speed automatic transmission sending power to all four wheels. The SVJ Roadster is capable of accelerating 0-100 kmph in 2.9 seconds at a top speed of 350 kmph with the carbon fibre roof on. It was produced in a limited number of 800 units.