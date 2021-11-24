This is how Porsche is aiming to wow young buyers

Marketing strategy plays a crucial role for automakers in converting interested consumers to vehicle owners. This is why automakers around the world spend billions of amounts on marketing. Porsche, being one of the exotic luxury high-performance car manufacturers too doesn't shy away from adopting new strategies.

(Also Read: Porsche working on wider, longer three-row SUV to sit above Cayenne: Report)

The German luxury carmaker is now aiming to grow further by tapping into the pool of young buyers. For this, Porsche is setting up a new range of experience studios, which will be separate from the traditional dealerships.

Porsche has already set up these experience studios in Asia and Europe and expects its first US studio to be open in early next year. Porsche claims that these experience studios will focus on brand building, rather than sales. It also says that these studios will be inspired by the Apple Store concept.

These Porsche experience studios will offer customisation kits and brand merchandise. Customers will be able to trick out their favourite Porsche cars in a dedicated lounge.

These experience studios will come with a smaller footprint compared to the traditional dealerships. These will focus to attract the urban young generation car buyers. With this strategy, Porsche is aiming to grab a younger clientele for its future cars.

Interestingly, this is a strategy not only Porsche is adopting, but several other car manufacturers too have been following for the last few years. These studios come offering the consumers the opportunity to experience technology and customisation of their respective cars. Also, they focus on brand building instead of just sales, something different from the traditional vehicle dealerships.

Some mass-market four-wheeler and two-wheeler manufacturers too have been adopting a similar strategy with their premium offerings. These outlets focus on selling brand souvenirs and merchandise as well, alongside the vehicles.