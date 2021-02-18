This bulletproof BMW X7 SUV is fit to join the armed forces

Canadian company Inkas has retrofitted the new 2021 BMW X7 SUV that offers premium protection solutions as well as luxury and comfort. The Inkas Armored Vehicle Manufacturing company has equipped the BMW with high quality multi-layer bullet resistant glass that has the the ability to deflect high-powered rifle bullets and even hand grenades. Inkas' proprietary overlap system is integrated to provide 360-perimeter protection up to CEN BR6 armor level.

The vehicle offers protection for the entire perimeter of the passenger compartment as well as for battery and electronic control module. Door hinges and other critical structure points have been reinforced. The suspension Runflat devices have also been reinforced.

Apart from these, the armoured vehicle comes fully equipped with state-of-the-art safety features such as stop-and-go adaptive cruise control, front evasion assist, automatic lane change assist, cross traffic alert and 360-degree surround-view parking camera system.

Interior of the Inkas BMW X7

The Inkas BMW X7 is powered by a 4.4L Twin Turbo V8 engine that produces 523hp and 553 lb. ft. of torque and is mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission gearbox with manual shift control.

The vehicle is also loaded with a plethora features in the cabin including a smartphone Digital Key, heated front seats, driving and parking assist including reverse assistant, panoramic sunroof, power-adjustable steering wheel, and ambient interior lighting. Good amount of space inside the car offers functionality and comfort all the way to the third row of seats.

Other feature highlights of the vehicle include a heavy duty brake system, heavy duty wheels, fire suppression system, siren and intercom system and emergency light system.

Inkas says that this is the world's first commercially available armored BMW X7 SUV and is fit to protect the occupants from the dangers found in the hostile outside environment. It is available on special order and is also deemed fit for armed forces.