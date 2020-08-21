This armoured Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG VIP Limo is protection par excellence

Canadian company Inkas has launched newly designed armoured Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG VIP Limo that is equipped with latest luxury features, security and protection. The bulletproof vehicle is now commercially available for worldwide delivery.

The G63 AMG has upgraded suspension components and armoring materials cover the entire perimeter of the vehicle’s body. The material used meets CEN 1063 BR6 level of protection and provide protection against attacks from 7.62x51mm or .308 Winchester FMJ ammunition.

It can also withstand an explosion from two hand grenades detonated simultaneously below the limousine floor. The standard armoring package includes protection for both battery and electronic control modules, an overlap system for door seams, as well as high quality ballistic glass.

(Also read: This Mercedes-AMG GT R Pro 'Tattoo Edition' is not meant for faint-hearted)

The new stretched G63 AMG comes with an updated body style and features a redesigned chassis that offers ideal weight distribution, which ensures that the armored limousine performs similar to an original G63. It uses a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 engine delivering 577 horsepower, and 627 lb-ft of torque.

Photo courtesy: Inkas

The cabin of the armoured model has plenty of space but Inkas has only fit it with seating for four. The interior is equipped with a split partition designed to allow the 4K TV to be tucked away into the lower console. The experience of the rear occupants is enhanced by a premium audio system, Apple TV integration and fully-reclining captain’s chairs upholstered in Alcantara suede and featuring built-in massaging, heating and cooling functions.

The accessible built-in control center allows passengers to have full control over all media, comfort and security functions in the vehicle. Additionally, the vehicle is integrated with a chemical filtration system to ensure the vehicle cabin remains free from pollutants and bacteria.

The armoured vehicle comes with various options for interior layouts, high-end materials, unique features, as well as various levels of armored protection.