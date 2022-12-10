Thar to Bolero: Save up to 1 lakh on these Mahindra SUVs in December

Mahindra and Mahindra is offering heavy discounts on some of its popular SUVs in India till the end of this month. The carmaker has announced benefits worth up to ₹1 lakh this month on several models, which includes the likes of its flagship SUVs Thar and XUV300. The offer will be applicable till December ends before prices of most of these models are set to rise. Mahindra has not included models like Scorpio Classic or the recently-launched Scorpio N and the flagship SUV XUV700 under the scheme.

Here is a look at how much one can save to buy a Mahindra SUV in the next 20 days.

Mahindra XUV300

The SUV that has received the biggest discount among all other Mahindra offerings this month is the sub-compact model XUV300. The rival to Maruti Brezza, Hyundai Venue or Kia Sonet will get benefits of up to ₹1 lakh this month. According to the carmaker, around ₹53,000 benefits will be offered on the W4 variant while the top spec W8 (O) variant comes with maximum benefit of up to ₹1 lakh. The W6 and W8 variants will get discounts of up to ₹90,000. Even the TurboSport variants have also received benefits of ₹60,000.

Mahindra Bolero Neo

The more urban-centric version of Mahindra's most popular and best-selling SUV gets the second highest discount among all SUVs in the stable. Mahindra is offering up to ₹95,000 benefits on the Bolero Neo SUV, offered in N4, N8, N10 and N10 (O) variants. The highest benefit is reserved for the top-spec variant while the others will get up tound ₹80,000 benefit.

Mahindra Bolero

Bolero, Mahindra's rugged, go-anywhere SUV, gets benefits of up to ₹75,000 this month. The top-spec B6 (O) gets the maximum benefits while the other variants are offered with discounts of up to ₹55,000.

Mahindra Marazzo

The three-row MPV, which competes against the likes of Maruti Suzuki Ertiga, Renault Triber among others, is being offered with discounts of up to ₹60,200 this month. While the base M2 trim gets the maximum benefits, the top two trims M4 and M6 gets benefits of up to ₹55,200.

Mahindra Thar

Launched in August 2020, the new generation Thar has been one of the most popular models from the carmaker. Mahindra is offering up to ₹50,000 benefits on the off-road SUV this month. The discount is applicable on the petrol variants of the SUV, while the diesel variants get up to ₹40,000 discount.

First Published Date: