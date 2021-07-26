Tesla Model S delivery resumes after a weeklong pause: Report

Tesla Inc has resumed deliveries of the Model S electric sedan after a weeklong pause, reports Electrek. The reason behind the weeklong pause in delivery is not clear yet as the electric vehicle manufacturer has not disclosed any details.

Last week it was reported that several Tesla Model S buyers who booked their cars didn't receive the delivery. The designated Model S cars reportedly arrived at the local delivery centres from the Fremont factory. However, Tesla's local sales advisers reported that they couldn't deliver the new cars to their customers.

The consumers were given different reasons by different Tesla's local sales advisers. This increased suspicion among the consumers. Now, after a week, the same consumers have reportedly received their booked Tesla Model cars.

While Tesla has not explained any reason behind the weeklong delivery hold, it is being suspected that the cars were kept on containment hold. However, the publication claims that there was no official containment hold for the Tesla Model S.

Tesla introduced the updated Model S just a few months back. The new Model S comes with a host of updates at the exterior and inside the cabin. The car has received significant performance updates as well. One of the significant changes inside the cabin is the completely redesigned steering wheel.

Instead of a conventional circular steering wheel, Tesla has adopted a yoke shaped steering for the new Model S. This appears like the face of a Koala. It comes in form of a half squarish driving controller with touch panels. The automaker is reportedly working on a new generation Model X that will receive the same yoke shaped steering.

While many Tesla enthusiasts have welcomed the new design steering wheel, many complained that it is making low-speed driving troublesome with the touch-sensitive panels.