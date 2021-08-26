Tata Tigor EV launch on August 31, may ensure battery-powered mobility for more

The new Tata Tigor EV will be officially launched in the country on August 31 and has the potential of taking the electric vehicle movement in India to the masses. To be positioned below Nexon EV, Tigor EV is expected to be priced competitively and because there is no direct rival as such to compete against, may become a serious option for those looking at battery-powered passenger cars.

Although Tigor EV has been around for some time, it has primarily done duties in fleets. This is what the new Tigor EV is looking at changing and therefore, is promising a host of updates over the outgoing model.

Tigor EV exterior highlights:

The latest Tigor EV will get a number of styling updates on the outside to distinguish it from the previous model. In fact, its design language is now more aligned to the likes of Altroz and Tiago. As such, expect an updated front grille and bumper, blue accents on the wheels, among other highlights.

But because it is an electric vehicle, expect Tigor EV to reserve bulk of its updates for its drive traits.

Tigor EV performance and range:

Featuring Ziptron technology, the car promises to be more fun to drive than before. An IP67 26 kWh lithium-ion battery pack helps Tigor EV put out 73.75 hp and offer 170 Nm of peak torque. It is claimed that it can move to 60 kmph from zero in 5.7 seconds.

There will also be two drive modes - Drive and Sports. Low-resistance tyres promise to further enhance the drive experience.

And the most crucial aspect of range? It is expected that Tigor EV could run over 300 kms per charge but this figure, of course, would depend on a wide variety of factors.