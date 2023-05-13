HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Tata Delivers 12 Tigor Evs To Gwalior Nagar Nigam

Tata delivers 12 Tigor EVs to Gwalior Nagar Nigam

Tata Motors has delivered 12 Tigor EVs to Gwalior Nagar Nigam in the presence of Jyotiraditya M. Scindia, Minister of Civil Aviation. The electric vehicles will serve as official city commutes for Nagar Nigam officials. This information was revealed in an official tweet of Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Limited. Last year, Tata Nexon EV joined Indian Air Force's fleet.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 13 May 2023, 15:11 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Tata Tigor EV uses the same Ziptron EV tech that is doing duty on the Nexon EV
Tata Tigor EV uses the same Ziptron EV tech that is doing duty on the Nexon EV

The Tigor EV is the only compact sedan that is powered by an electric powertrain. It is powered by the same Ziptron EV tech that is doing duty on the Nexon EV. The electric motor is mounted on the front axle and it produces 73 bhp and 170 Nm. The battery pack is a 26 kWh unit and has a claimed range of 315 km. It takes 8.5 hours to charge from 0-80 per cent using a standard wall charger. Using a 25 kW DC charger, the battery charges from 0-80 per cent in 60 minutes. There are also multiple modes of regeneration.

In terms of features, Tigor EV is equipped with cruise control, automatic headlamps, rain-sensing wipers, tyre pressure monitoring system, puncture repair kit, digital instrument cluster, touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay with 8 speakers, automatic climate control, multi-function steering wheel, push button to start/stop, electrically adjustable ORVMs with autofold, cooled glovebox and much more.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Tata Tigor Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Tigor Ev
₹11.99 - 13.14 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
It's Quiz Time ! Can you guess the Car brand taglines?
PLAY NOW
Mahindra Scorpio-n (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Scorpio-n
₹11.99 - 19.49 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Mahindra Scorpio Classic (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Scorpio Classic
₹11.99 - 15.49 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Mahindra S204 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Mahindra S204
₹12 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
Tata Punch Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tata Punch Ev
₹12 - 14 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details

Also Read : Hyundai Exter vs Maruti Suzuki Fronx vs Tata Punch: Which one should you choose

The Tigor EV starts at 12.49 lakh and goes up to 13.75 lakh. In this price range, it has to compete against the Citroen eC3 and Tiago EV. Tata Motors also sells the Nexon EV Prime and Nexon EV Max in the Indian market. The brand will also be launching electric versions of Safari, Harrier, Punch and Altroz. Apart from this, there will be a new coupe SUV called Curvv that will sit between Nexon and Harrier.

First Published Date: 13 May 2023, 15:11 PM IST
TAGS: Tata Motors Tata Tigor EV Tata Tigor EV electric vehicles EV
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
55% OFF
SOFTSPUN Microfiber Cloth - 4 pcs - 40x40 cms - 340 GSM Grey- Thick Lint & Streak-Free Multipurpose Cloths - Automotive Microfibre Towels for Car Bike Cleaning Polishing Washing & Detailing…
Rs. 269 Rs. 604
Amazon_Logo
73% OFF
pTron Bullet Pro 36W PD Quick Charger, 3 Port Fast Car Charger Adapter - Compatible with All Smartphones & Tablets (Black)
Rs. 349 Rs. 1,299
Amazon_Logo
21% OFF
Involve Your Senses One Musk Organic Car Perfume, Involve Your Senses Strong Fiber Air Freshener to Freshen'up Your Car - IONE01-40 g,Car Accessories interior car perfumes and fresheners
Rs. 315 Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo
65% OFF
ELV Car Mount Adjustable Car Phone Holder Universal Long Arm, Windshield for Smartphones - Black
Rs. 349 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city