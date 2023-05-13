Tata delivers 12 Tigor EVs to Gwalior Nagar Nigam

Tata Motors has delivered 12 Tigor EVs to Gwalior Nagar Nigam in the presence of Jyotiraditya M. Scindia, Minister of Civil Aviation. The electric vehicles will serve as official city commutes for Nagar Nigam officials. This information was revealed in an official tweet of Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Limited. Last year, Tata Nexon EV joined Indian Air Force's fleet.

The Tigor EV is the only compact sedan that is powered by an electric powertrain. It is powered by the same Ziptron EV tech that is doing duty on the Nexon EV. The electric motor is mounted on the front axle and it produces 73 bhp and 170 Nm. The battery pack is a 26 kWh unit and has a claimed range of 315 km. It takes 8.5 hours to charge from 0-80 per cent using a standard wall charger. Using a 25 kW DC charger, the battery charges from 0-80 per cent in 60 minutes. There are also multiple modes of regeneration.

In terms of features, Tigor EV is equipped with cruise control, automatic headlamps, rain-sensing wipers, tyre pressure monitoring system, puncture repair kit, digital instrument cluster, touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay with 8 speakers, automatic climate control, multi-function steering wheel, push button to start/stop, electrically adjustable ORVMs with autofold, cooled glovebox and much more.

The Tigor EV starts at ₹12.49 lakh and goes up to ₹13.75 lakh. In this price range, it has to compete against the Citroen eC3 and Tiago EV. Tata Motors also sells the Nexon EV Prime and Nexon EV Max in the Indian market. The brand will also be launching electric versions of Safari, Harrier, Punch and Altroz. Apart from this, there will be a new coupe SUV called Curvv that will sit between Nexon and Harrier.

