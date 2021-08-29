Tata Punch micro SUV: Key facts to know

Tata Motors has revealed the much-awaited production version of its HBX micro SUV. Dubbed as Tata Punch, the micro SUV will be positioned below the Nexon compact SUV in the OEM's portfolio. While the Indian auto market like the rest of the world is going gaga over the SUVs, the automakers are taking the opportunity to create multiple subsegments in this space.

Compact SUVs such as Nexon has already tasted success. Now, Tata Motors is all set to bring another more affordable SUV in a new segment, micro-SUV. The upcoming Tata Punch will compete with rivals such as Maruti Suzuki Ignis, Mahindra KUV100, Hyundai Venue etc. It will also challenge the upcoming Hyundai Casper.

Tata Punch is going to be the first micro SUV of the homegrown automaker. Here are some key facts about the upcoming micro-SUV.

Aggressive pricing expected

Tata Motors has been able to establish itself strongly in the Indian passenger vehicle market with a host of new models and aggressive pricing in the last few years. The car brand is expected to continue that strategy with the upcoming Punch as well. It would come as the most affordable SUV in the brand's portfolio. With its pricing, the car might challenge the lower variants of Renault Kiger and Nissan Magnite compact SUVs as well.

Shares platform with Altorz

Tata Punch will be underpinned by the automaker's new ALFA architecture. This platform also underpins the Altorz premium hatchback. Dimensionally, the upcoming Tata Punch is likely to come with similar measures as the Tata Altroz.

Closely follows HBX concept design

Tata Motors showcased the HBX concept at the 2020 Auto Expo. The upcoming Punch micro-SUV has is the production form of that concept and it closely follows the HBX design. Also, the design elements are identical to other Tata SUVs as well. The SUV gets split headlamps like Harrier and Safari. The front grille too has similarities with other bigger SUVs.

However, as compared to the HBX concept, the tata Punch comes with a more toned-down look. It gets a more normalised front bumper with Y design motifs, sheds body cladding and off-road tyres. However, the square wheel arches and upright stance are there.

Upmarket cabin similar to HBX concept

The cabin of the Tata Punch is expected to come with a feature-packed appearance. Also, it will come as a toned-down version of the HBX concept's cabin. The dashboard layout is likely to be the same as the HBX concept. There would be square AC vents, a floating island pattern 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system

Petrol only model

Tata Punch is likely to be available in the petrol engine option only. The car might get power from a 1.2-litre, three-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine. This same engine works under the hood of Tiago, Tigor and Altroz. The engine is capable of churning out 86 hp of power. Transmission options would include a 5-speed manual gearbox and an AMT as well.