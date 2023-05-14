How many units of Tata Punch SUV have been produced so far?

Published May 14, 2023

Tata Punch micro SUV has hit a crucial production milestone of two lakh units

It was first launched in the country in October of 2021

Punch took 10 months from date of lauch to reach one lakh production milestone

It then took another five months to rack up the next 50,000 units

 The drive to the two lakh milestone took another four months

Tata Punch is offered in Pure and Pure (O) base variants

Tata Punch comes in seven body paint options

The vehicle has found favour among young buyers for a number of reasons 

Its price starts at 6 lakh and goes up to 9.50 lakh (ex-showroom) 
