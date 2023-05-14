How many units of Tata Punch SUV have been produced so far?

Tata Punch micro SUV has hit a crucial production milestone of two lakh units
It was first launched in the country in October of 2021
Punch took 10 months from date of lauch to reach one lakh production milestone
It then took another five months to rack up the next 50,000 units
The drive to the two lakh milestone took another four months
Tata Punch is offered in Pure and Pure (O) base variants
Tata Punch comes in seven body paint options
The vehicle has found favour among young buyers for a number of reasons
Its price starts at ₹6 lakh and goes up to ₹9.50 lakh (ex-showroom)