2023 Tata Nexon vs Maruti Brezza vs Hyundai Venue vs Kia Sonet: Specs comparison

Tata Motors is all set to launch the Nexon facelift that has been creating quite a buzz over the last few weeks. Tata Motors has already revealed the Nexon facelift giving us a close look at the changes in the updated SUV. However, the homegrown auto manufacturer will take the wrap off the car's pricelist on September 14. Ahead of that, the automaker has already started receiving bookings for the Nexon facelift from September 4 .

The Tata Nexon facelift comes with a significantly updated design and a host of premium features onboard. This not only enhances the compact SUV's visual appeal but gives the car a high-tech vibe. With this updated look and features the Tata Nexon facelift aims to re-energise its competition with other rivals in the segment, which include Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Hyundai Venua and Kia Sonet.

Here is a spec-sheet-based comparison between the four competing compact SUVs, which are the 2023 Tata Nexon Facelift, Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Hyundai Venue, and Kia Sonet.

Tata Nexon Facelift vs Maruti Suzuki Brezza vs Hyundai Venue vs Kia Sonet: Specifications

While the Tata Nexon facelift comes with a host of cosmetic updates and creature comfort-focused features, mechanically, the SUV retains the same powertrains. The choice of petrol and diesel engines remains the same as the outgoing model. The 1.2-litre petrol engine churns out 118 bhp peak power and 170 Nm maximum torque. The diesel motor is a 1.5-litre unit that generates 113 bhp of peak power and 160 Nm peak torque. Transmission options have been expanded for the new facelifted compact SUV. These include a five-speed manual gearbox, a six-speed manual gearbox, a six-speed automatic unit and a seven-speed DCT unit.

The Maruti Suzuki Brezza, one of the tough competitors against the Nexon facelift comes available in petrol hybrid and petrol-CNG options. Powered by a 1.5-litre engine that can run on both petrol and CNG, the SUV gets transmission options of a five-speed manual gearbox and a six-speed automatic unit. The engine in the petrol hybrid version of the SUV churns out 101 bhp power and 136.8 Nm torque. The petrol CNG version of the SUV generates 99 bhp peak power and 136 Nm torque in petrol mode. In CNG mode, it pumps out 86 bhp peak power and 121.5 Nm torque.

Hyundai Venue is available with three different engine options: a 1.2-litre petrol, a 1.0-litre turbo petrol and a 1.5-litre diesel unit. The bigger petrol engine generates 81 bhp of peak power and 113.8 Nm of torque. The turbocharged petrol engine churns out 118 bhp peak power and 172 Nm torque. The diesel engine is capable of pumping out 114 bhp peak power and 250 Nm torque. Transmission options for the SUV include a five-speed manual gearbox, a six-speed manual gearbox and a seven-speed DCT unit.

Kia Sonet shares the engine options with Hyundai Venue. The power and torque output of these three engines remains the same in the Kia Sonet. However, transmission options for the Kia Sonet are different. It comes with options of a five-speed manual gearbox, six-speed iMT, seven-speed DCT, and six-speed automatic unit.

