Tata Nexon EV becomes costlier. Here are the new prices

Tata Motors has increased pricing of its all-electric Nexon SUV by ₹26,000. The battery powered version of the Nexon was launched in the country earlier this year and the car has recently crossed the sales milestone of 1,000 units. (Read more details here)

The Tata Nexon EV was introduced in three trims - XM, XZ+, and XZ+ Lux. While pricing of the base XM trim remains unchanged at ₹13.99 lakh, the XZ+ and XZ+ Lux variants have become slightly costlier at ₹15.25 lakh and ₹16.25 lakh, respectively. All prices are ex-showroom.

The Tata Nexon EV is now also available on a limited-period subscription offer which is valid till November 30. The company announced that the offer would allow customers to experience the Nexon EV at an all-inclusive fixed rental which starts at just Rs. 34,900 per month. "Our new ‘Electrifying Subscription’ offer is designed with an aim to make EVs even more accessible to a rapidly growing base of future conscious citizens," said Pankaj Jhunja, Head- Mobility Services, Tata Motors.

The EV houses a 30.2 kWh battery which juices up an electric motor producing 127 PS of maximum power and 245 Nm of peak torque. The motor propels the SUV across the 0-100 kmph line in just 9.9 seconds. It has an ARAI-certified full charge range of 312 kilometres.

Some of the key feature highlights of the battery powered Nexon SUV include dual-pod headlamps, LED tail lights, 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system, reverse parking camera, electric sunroof, rain-sensing wipers, leather-wrapped steering wheel, push-button start, climate control, and a wearable key.