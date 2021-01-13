Tata Motors opens bookings for new Altroz iTurbo petrol for 11,000

After unveiling the new Altroz iTurbo Petrol variant of its safest and most popular premium hatchback, the carmaker has also opened bookings for the car from today.

Tata Motors has opened pre-bookings at a price of ₹11,000. The deliveries are likely to begin from January 22, the day Tata will announce the final pricing for the all-new Altroz iTurbo.

The price of the Altroz iTurbo Petrol is expected to range between ₹7.50 lakh and ₹9 lakh. Altroz currently starts at ₹5.44 lakh. Altroz currently has no DCT, its top-end price is for the XZ Option diesel - ₹8.95 lakh.

The Altroz was originally launched in the country in early 2020 with a naturally aspirated petrol as well as a diesel engine powertrain. The turbo variant expands the model's range which competes against the turbo trim of the newly launched 2020 Hyundai i20.

The engine pushes the Altroz iTurbo across the 0-100 kmph mark in less than 12 seconds and is responsible for delivering an overall fuel-efficiency of 18.13 kmpl. For reference, i20 Turbo's 1.0-litre GDi petrol delivers a maximum output of 120 bhp at 6,000 rpm and 171 Nm at 1,500 ~ 4,000 rpm. It is also available in two transmission options including an Intelligent manual transmission as well as Dual-clutch transmission.

Inside, the new Altroz iTurbo gets features such as light grey interiors with leather seats, height-adjustable driver seat, multi-drive modes, rear armrest, power outlet at the rear, two additional tweeters, one shot up power windows feature, Xpress Cool, cruise control, push start/stop button and much more.

One of the key updates on the new Altroz also includes Tata's iRA technology which offers a host of connected car functions.