Tata Motors launches Nexon EV in Nepal. Check out price here

Tata Motors has launched the Nexon EV - in Nepal today at a starting price of NPR 35.99 lakh (roughly converted to ₹22.50 lakh).

In Nepal, Tata Nexon EV will be available in three variants which include the XM, XZ+ and XZ+ Lux trims. Tata will be offering Nexon EV in Nepal with a warranty of eight years or 1,60,000 kms (whichever is earlier) on the battery and three years or 1,25,000 Kms (whichever is earlier) on the electric vehicle itself.

Tata will sell the Nexon EV in Nepal in partnership with Sipradi Trading Private Limited. Tata has already opened bookings for customers at a refundable amount of NPR 25,000.

The Nexon EV becomes the latest electric car from India to be exported to the neighbouring country, besides Mahindra e2O and Hyundai Kona SUV.

Mayank Baldi, Head PVIB at Tata Motors, said, "We are thrilled to announce the launch of our electric SUV – The Nexon EV in Nepal. Powered with cutting-edge green technology, Ziptron, the Nexon EV elevates the customer experience to an all-new level. With the most aspirational design and features, uncompromised safety, superior driving pleasure, attractive service package, and a fully dedicated charging network, the Nexon EV brings to its customers the most comprehensive ecosystem, ensuring complete peace of mind at lowest cost of ownership. We are confident that our customers will be delighted with the Nexon EV, and we wish them happy memories on behalf of Tata Motors passenger and electric vehicles."

Tata Motors will also help to set up EV infrastructure in Nepal by contributing with introduction of upcoming EVs, charging infrastructure with state-of-the-art DC chargers across the country and home charging solutions as well.

Nexon is India's best-selling electric passenger vehicle in India, and has sold 1,716 units of the car in the first quarter between April and June. In India, Tata Motors recently launched the Dark Edition of the Nexon EV, called Nexon Dark, at a price of ₹10.40 lakh.