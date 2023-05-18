Copyright © HT Media Limited
Tata Motors sells one lakh Harrier SUVs in four years

Tata Harrier SUV has achieved a major sales milestone. The carmaker has sold one lakh units of the flagship model within four years of its launch. Tata Harrier SUV was first launched for the Indian markets back in 2019. The compact SUV, sold in as many as 19 variants, is a five-seater model that competes with the likes of Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos and Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara among others in the segment.

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 18 May 2023, 15:29 PM
Tata Motors had launched the Harrier SUV for the first time in India back in 2019.

Tata Harrier was launched in January 2019 as one of the first SUVs in the carmaker's lineup to use the OmegaArc platform, developed on the D8 platform used by Jaguar Land Rover SUVs like Range Rover. Over the past few years, the SUV has received several updates and fresh variants like Dark and Camo Editions. In the most recent update, Tata Motors launched the Red Dark Edition of the SUV.

Earlier this year, Tata Motors launched the updated version of the Harrier SUV with BS6 Stage II compliant engine. The 2.0-litre Kyrotec diesel engine is capable of churning out 168 bhp of maximu power and 350 Nm of peak torque. The engine comes mated to either a 6-speed manual gearbox or a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission. The same engine powers Tata's flagship three-row SUV Safari as well.

The latest Red Dark Edition of the Harrier SUV comes with features such as a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment screen. It supports Android Auto, voice commands, Apple CarPlay and comes connected to a JBL speaker system. The instrument cluster has also been updated to an 8-inch TFT unit.

Tata Harrier SUV now also comes with advanced safety features such as ADAS.

First Published Date: 18 May 2023, 15:29 PM IST
