Tata Harrier, Safari facelift SUVs to launch: Price expectations

Tata Motors will launch the 2023 Harrier and Safari facelift SUVs tomorrow, October 17. Both SUVs, unveiled recently, will come with a new design language and pack host of features, including ADAS technology. While Tata Motors has updated both Harrier and Safari significantly compared to the outgoing model, things remain unchanged under the hood. Tata continues to ditch petrol and trust its 2.0-litre diesel engine to power the two SUVs. Here is a quick look of what to expect, including price, of these two Tata flagship models.

Tata Harrier, Safari design updates:

One of the biggest changes that Tata Motors has brought in the new Harrier and Safari SUVs is the way they look. There is a new parametric grille, connected LED DRL and connected LED taillight which form the biggest highlight in Harrier and Safari's new design language. Both SUVs also get redesigned alloy wheels. The carmaker has kept the overall silhouette of the Harrier and Safari similar to what it was earlier.

The interior too has undergone massive changes in both SUVs. The cabin now comes with new upholstery besides several features. The dashboard is new with wood trim finish. The second row seats in Safari SUV come with comfort headrests. There is a lot of gloss black touch all around the cabin which increase the premium quotient in both SUVs.

Tata Harrier, Safari feature updates:

The features packed in the new Harrier and Safari could make some of their Korean rivals run for their money. Some of the biggest feature highlight includes a new four-spoke steering wheel with illuminated logo, touch-based HVAC controls on the dashboard, new 12.30-inch touchscreen infotainment system and an updated 10.25-inch digital driver display which can also show navigation. In Safari, the front two row seats will come with ventilated features while the driver seat in both SUVs can be adjusted electronically with memory features. For those who love music on the go, the SUVs will now come with 10 JBL speaker sound system with Harmon AudioworX.

Tata Harrier, Safari safety features:

Both Harrier and Safari SUVs are expected to score a five-star rating at Bharat NCAP or any other crash tests due to addition of several new safety features. Both SUVs will offer up to seven airbags, including one for the driver's knees. Besides the cocoon of airbags, the SUVs also come equipped with level-2 ADAS technology offering as many as 17 assistive features for driving. Other safety features include ABS with EBD, ESP, tyre pressure monitoring system, cruise control, driver attention alert, hill descent control, emergency call and breakdown alert among others.

Tata Harrier, Safari powertrain:

The new Harrier and Safari SUVs will continue to be offered with Tata Motor's trusted 2.0-litre diesel engine only. Mated to either a 6-speed automatic or a 6-speed manual transmission options, the engine is capable of generating 167.6 bhp of power and 350 Nm of peak torque. It also offers three drive modes which include Eco, City and Sport. Besides these, Tata will also offer three traction modes - Normal, Rough and Wet.

Tata Harrier, Safari expected prices:

The price of the 2023 Harrier SUV is expected to start around ₹15.50 lakh (ex-showroom). The existing version of the SUV costs between ₹15.20 lakh and ₹24.27 lakh (ex-showroom). The price of the outgoing Safari starts from ₹15.85 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes up to ₹25.21 lakh (ex-showroom). Expect the price of this three-row SUV to start around ₹16 lakh (ex-showroom).

