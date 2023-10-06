Tata Motors opens bookings for Harrier and Safari facelift SUVs

Tata Motors has opened the bookings for the 2023 Harrier and Safari facelift SUVs today. The carmaker will launch both these flagship SUVs in October. One can book the Harrier facelift SUV or the 2023 Safari SUV for an amount of ₹25,000 through Tata's online portal or at nearest dealership. The deliveries are expected to start soon after Tata Motors announces the prices. While Harrier will renew its rivalry with the likes of Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos among others, the Safari will lock horns with Mahindra XUV700 in the three-row SUV space.

Tata Motors has teased both Harrier and Safari facelift SUVs on its social media handles in the run-up to the launch. Both models have undergone several changes, including design, features and powertrain. Here is a look at what all has changed.

2023 Tata Harrier facelift SUV: Key updates

The Harrier facelift SUV will come with a new front face. Among the key changes are an updated grille flanked by vertically split headlight setup and LED DRLs stretched across the bonnet. The main headlamp housing is new and is now positioned vertically. At the sides, the Harrier SUV will sit on a set of redesigned alloy wheels measuring 19 inches. At the rear, the Harrier gets connected light bar feature that Safari facelift has also received.

On the inside, the 2023 Harrier will offer a new 12.30-inch infotainment screen and a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster which look similar to the ones introduced in 2023 Nexon and Nexon EV. The dashboard will come with ambient lighting promising a more youthful vibe inside the cabin of the new Harrier. The new Harrier will also come with the new two-spoke steering wheel with a backlit panel showing Tata Motors' logo and mounted controls that made its debut inside the Nexon and Nexon EV facelift SUVs.

Among other features, the Harrier facelift SUV will also offer powered tailgates, 10 JBL speaker sound system with Harmon AudioworX, paddle shifters, 360 degree camera and more. Tata will also offer level-2 ADAS technology in Harrier, as well as the new Safari, with at least 11 safety features.

2023 Tata Safari facelift SUV: Key updates

The three-row flagship SUV from Tata Motors stable will also come with several changes. Some of these include new LED Daytime Running Lamps with connected lightbar on the bonnet, vertically positioned headlights, an updated grille and a new set of alloy wheels. At the rear, Safari will also get connected LED taillights.

The interior of the Safari SUV is likely to get similar updates like the Harrier facelift SUV. The updated cabin is expected to be offered with a new floating touchscreen infotainment system and a digital driver's display, new two-spoke steering wheel setup with digital logo among others.

