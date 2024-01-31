Tata Curvv design patent filed ahead of launch. Check details

There is no hiding the fact that Tata Motors is working on a new SUV that will slot between the Nexon and the Harrier. It has been showcased several times under the ‘Curvv’ moniker. Now, the homegrown manufacturer has filed a design trademark for the Curvv. Tata said that they will first launch the Curvv as an electric vehicle. However, it seems like the trademark has been filed for Curvv's ICE-powered version.

In the trademark images, the vehicle can be seen with a front grille which the electric vehicles do not have as they don't need as much airflow as ICE-powered vehicles. The rest of the design looks pretty close to the concept that was showcased at the Auto Expo 2023.

Once launched, the Curvv will be the most affordable SUV-Coupe in the Indian market. It will be competing against the Kia Seltos, Skoda Kushaq, Volkswagen Taigun, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara and Hyundai Creta. As of now, there are no details about the pricing of the Curvv.

Tata Curvv concept vehicle on display at the Tata Motors pavilion at Auto Expo 2023.

Tata Cruvv will be offered with a new set of turbocharged petrol engines that debuted at the Auto Expo 2023. There is a 1.2-litre unit and a 1.5-litre unit. The 1.2-litre engine produces 123 bhp at 5,000 rpm and a peak torque output of 225 Nm at 1,700-3,500 rpm. The 1.5-litre engine produces 168 bhp at 5,000 rpm and a peak torque output of 280 Nm at 2,000-3,500 rpm. As of now, gearbox options are not known.

Also Read : Harrier EV, Curvv EV could get ADAS: What Tata's new EV platform offers

Apart from the petrol engines, the Curvv will also get the 1.5-litre diesel engine. This is the same engine that is doing duty on the Nexon. It produces 113 bhp and 260 Nm. It comes mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox or a 6-speed AMT.

First Published Date: