Tata Altroz Turbo-Petrol to launch likely in January

Tata Motors has been testing the turbo-petrol variant of the Altroz on public roads for some time in the past. Now the homegrown automaker has sent an official invitation for 'a Tata Altroz event' to be held on January 13th, 2021. While the company has remained tight-lipped whether it's going to be a limited-edition variant of the Altroz or the much anticipated turbo-petrol variant which is under speculation for a long time.

The Altroz went on sale in the Indian market in early 2020. It is currently present in both petrol, as well as, diesel configurations with a five-speed manual gearbox being the sole transmission option. What's interesting to note is that the company might also use this opportunity to introduce an optional dual-clutch transmission in the Altroz.

The car will feature a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine with an expected output of close to 110PS. This engine is expected to come mated to a 5-speed manual or a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.

In terms of exterior details, the Altroz Turbo may not be radically different in comparison to the regular model. As the previous spy images suggest, a turbo badge will sit on the bottom of its tailgate. It will also boast Tectonic Blue colour option originally found on the Nexon sub-4m SUV. Currently, this specific isn't offered in the regular Altroz premium hatchback till date.

The launch of the new turbo-petrol variant will help stretching Altroz's range and it will rival the Hyundai i20 Turbo.