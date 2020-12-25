Top Sections
Tata Altroz Turbo-Petrol to launch in new Marina Blue colour
2 min read . 02:33 PM IST HT Auto Desk

  • The Altroz Turbo-Petrol will go on to rival the likes of Hyundai i10 Turbo, Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Honda Jazz, and the Volkswagen Polo.

Tata Motors has recently sent an announcement for an Altroz event on January 13th, 2021, which most-likely is the launch of the Altroz Turbo-Petrol variant. The same has also been spotted amidst testing on several occasions in the past.

Apart from a 'turbo-ed' powertrain, the new Altroz variant will also feature a Marina Blue paint scheme which is new for Tata's premium hatchback. A similar option is currently only found on the Nexon sub-4 metre SUV. Apart from a new paint option, there won't be any other significant update in terms of exteriors, though some previous spy images have hinted that it will also sport a 'Turbo' batch on the lower side of the tail gate.

The Altroz currently features two engine options - 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol motor and a 1.5-litre diesel engine. The upcoming 1.2-litre turbo-petrol mill will be responsible for delivering 110bhp of maximum power and 150 Nm of peak torque. In addition to a new engine, the car will also benefit from a dual-clutch transmission unit which will be offered alongside a five-speed manual unit.

Goes without saying, the new Altroz Turbo-Petrol will be offered only in the higher trims. Once launched, it will go on to rival the likes of Hyundai i10 Turbo, Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Honda Jazz, and the Volkswagen Polo. As far as pricing goes, expect it to cost in the range of 7.99 lakh to 8.75 lakh (ex-showroom). For the record, currently, the regular Altroz variants cost from 5.44 lakh, go to 7.89 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom Delhi).

Apart from the Altroz premium hatchback, Tata Motors is also planning to introduce the Gravitas 7-seat SUV in India. (More details here)