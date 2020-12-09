Tata introduced the Nexon EV in the Indian market back in January 2020. The company sold over 2,000 units of the EV since launch with l,000 units added in the last three months (September to November). Originally, the company introduced a special subscription plan of ₹41,900 for a 36 month tenure which was reduced to ₹34,900 per month in September 2020. Now the company has further dropped the plan charges to ₹29,500 per month.

The above indicated prices are for Delhi/NCR region where the 24 month period subscription plan costs ₹31,600 per month while the 12 month plan costs ₹34,500 pm.

Recently, the home grown automaker has increased pricing of its all-electric Nexon SUV by ₹26,000. The SUV is present in three grades which include XM, XZ+, and XZ+ Lux. The entry-level trim starts remains unchanged at ₹13.99 lakh, but the higher placed XZ+ and XZ+ Lux variants have now become dearer costing ₹15.25 lakh and ₹16.25 lakh, respectively. All prices mentioned are ex-showroom.

The Tata Nexon EV sources power from a 30.2 kWh battery which delivers charge to an electric motor generating 127 PS of max power and 245 Nm of torque. As per official claims, the motor propels the SUV across the 0-100 kmph line in 9.9 seconds which is commendable by SUV standards. The greener Nexon SUV can be driven up to 312 kilometres in a single charge.

Key features and highlights of the Nexon EV include dual-pod headlamps,16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, LED tail lights, a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system, electric sunroof, reverse parking camera, rain-sensing wipers, push-button start, leather-wrapped steering wheel, climate control, and a wearable key.



