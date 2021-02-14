Tata Altroz trolls Hyundai i20, Maruti Baleno with crashdate invitation

Tata Motors seems to make it a habit when it comes to trolling rivals. This time, the homegrown auto major has taken a dig at the Maruti Suzuki Baleno and Hyundai i20, with its Altroz premium hatchback.

In its latest social post, Tata Altroz has teased the Maruti Suzuki Baleno and Hyundai i20, two of its same segment rivals with the hint of the latter two model’s lack of Global NCAP safety ratings in comparison with the Tata model.

Tata Motors has asked the two models for a crashdate, which is clearly pointing towards the better safety of the model. “Would you like to go on a #crashdate with me?" posted Tata Motors mentioning Baleno as Bae-Leno and i20 as Hi 20. It also wrote, “Hello Cupids. Altroz loves his rivals, like Hi20 & Bae-Leno, and others… So, this V-Day, we want you to send our message of love to them. Global NCAP you want to host this #CrashDate? Let’s put this love to the test."

This is not the first time Tata Motors has teased its rivals on the basis of safety ratings. Previously, the automaker made fun of S-Presso and WagonR pointing to their poor Global NCAP safety ratings. The S-Presso received a 0-star safety rating, while the WagonR scored a 2-star rating. Suzuki Baleno was not tested by Global NCAP, but Euro NCAP and scored a 3-star rating in 2016. In 2018, the made-in-India Hyundai Elite i20 received a 3-star safety rating by Global NCAP.

Lately, Tata Motors has improved its cars’ safety measures significantly. The Altroz premium hatchback is among one of such models that come with a 5-star safety rating. The Nexon compact SUV too has received a 5-star safety rating.

Among the other made-in-India mass-segment passenger vehicles, Mahindra XUV300 and new Mahindra Thar have received a good amount of Global NCAP safety rating.