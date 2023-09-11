The updated iteration of the hatchback comes priced between ₹6.99 lakh and ₹11.16 lakh (ex-showroom)
The Hyundai i20 facelift gets host of cosmetic updates, new features and a revised powertrain lineup
Besides updated sharp design and new features, new i20 comes with a 1.2-litre NA petrol engine, sans the turbo-petrol motor
The updated i20 competes with its key rival Maruti Suzuki Baleno
The Baleno is priced between ₹6.61 lakh and ₹9.88 lakh (ex-showroom)
Unlike Hyundai i20, the Baleno is available in petrol and petrol-CNG powertrain options
Tata Altroz is another tough competitor against i20, which is priced between ₹6.60 lakh and ₹10.74 lakh (ex-showroom)
The Altroz is available in two different petrol, a petrol-CNG and a diesel engine options
It will be interesting to see how these three premium hatchbacks compete with each other in the coming months