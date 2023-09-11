Hyundai i20 facelift comes re-energising the competition in Indian premium hatchback segment

The updated iteration of the hatchback comes priced between 6.99 lakh and 11.16 lakh (ex-showroom)

The Hyundai i20 facelift gets host of cosmetic updates, new features and a revised powertrain lineup

Besides updated sharp design and new features, new i20 comes with a 1.2-litre NA petrol engine, sans the turbo-petrol motor

The updated i20 competes with its key rival Maruti Suzuki Baleno

The Baleno is priced between 6.61 lakh and 9.88 lakh (ex-showroom)

Unlike Hyundai i20, the Baleno is available in petrol and petrol-CNG powertrain options

Tata Altroz is another tough competitor against i20, which is priced between 6.60 lakh and 10.74 lakh (ex-showroom)

The Altroz is available in two different petrol, a petrol-CNG and a diesel engine options

It will be interesting to see how these three premium hatchbacks compete with each other in the coming months
