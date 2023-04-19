Tata opens booking for Altroz iCNG. Check mileage and features

Tata Motors has introduced the CNG version of its premium hatchback in India. The Altroz, now armed with Tata's iCNG technology, is open for booking at ₹21,000. Tata Altroz CNG versions have been launched in four variants, which include the XE, XM+, XZ and XZ+. Tata had earlier showcased the Altroz CNG hatchback during the Auto Expo 2023 in January this year. It will rival the CNG avatars of Maruti Suzuki Baleno and Toyota Glanza among other models in the category.

Tata Altroz is the third model from the carmaker to get CNG versions. The carmaker had earlier launched the Tigor sedan and Tiago hatchback with iCNG technology. However, the Altroz iCNG version is different from the other two. The biggest difference is how the CNG kit if fitted inside the car.

To carve out more space for luggage, Tata Motors has introduced the new twin-cylinder CNG technology for the first time in India. The CNG kit, which include two CNG cylinders of 30 litres each, is placed lower in the boot space without curtailing luggage space by much. Tata Motors says that Altroz CNG will offer over 300 litres of boot space despite the CNG kit. To carve out space for the twin cylinders, Tata Motors had to remove the spare wheel placed under the boot space.

In conventional CNG vehicles, like Tiago and Tigor, the large CNG cylinder tucked inside the boot space leaves little space for luggage. Altroz CNG's rivals like Baleno or Glanza do not offer this feature.

Altroz CNG is otherwise not too different to look at compared to the standard version of the hatchback. The only noticeable changes are the iCNG badging, the CNG switch on the console inside to switch between fuel modes among others. Tata will offer the Altroz CNG in four colour options. These include Opera Blue, Downtown Red, Arcade Grey and Avenue White. The cabin of the Altroz iCNG will offer features like leatherette seats, iRA connected car technology, cruise control among others.

Tata Altroz CNG will come equipped with the 1.2-litre petrol engine that also powers the Tiago and Tigor CNG models. The engine, mated to a manual gearbox, can generate 73 bhp and 95 Nm in the iCNG mode. Without CNG kit, the engine can generate 84.82 bhp of power and 113 Nm of peak torque. The fuel efficiency of the Altroz iCNG is expected to be around 27 km/kg, almost similar to what the Tiago iCNG offers.

