SUVs may rule roads but Mercedes still has faith in its iconic sedans

Almost every car maker across the globe has at least one SUV in its product portfolio, if not more. The recent boom in demand for SUVs have seen manufacturers roll out fresh offerings or bettering the products already in the lineup. And while there are market analysts who question the future and the relevance of sedans in a global market increasingly dominated by bigger and bulkier vehicles, Mercedes is committed to backing its sedans while also boosting the SUVs it offers.

Mercedes recently unveiled the 2021 S-Class which promises a sportier look and a cabin that is packed to the absolute brim with creature comforts and tech gadgetry. In a world fast moving towards electric mobility, the S-Class hopes to remain a formidable player and every bit as iconic as it has over the past several decades. Speaking to members of the international media, Mercedes chief Ola Kallenius emphasized on the need to keep reinventing sedans. "With regard to relevance, the three-box sedan in the luxury segment remains highly relevant," he was quoted as saying by CarsGuide, highlighting that the offerings in the upper-luxury segment remains vibrant. "I don’t see a fundamental shift away from that luxury sedan anytime soon."

Is there a sense of cannibalism at play? Kallenius is of the opinion that the sedan buyer is different from someone looking at an SUV. "Many customers, especially business customers, they want to have that (three-box sedan)," he said.

Markets in Europe and like the US are key for Mercedes but China, quite obviously, is where the bulk of the interest lies in. And sedans are still a hot favourite here even if SUVs are gathering pace. And with the new S-Class - expected for a global launch some time next year, Mercedes is looking to firmly stay in the segment it has traditionally fared best in.