These many Suzuki Access scooters have been rolled out in India so far

The feat has been achieved in 16 years since the scooter was first launched here
At launch, Access 125 was the first scooter in the market in the 125cc segment
The scooter was recently updated to be OBD2 compliant
The move is in line with the new government regulations for OBD 2 compliance
It has also been made E20 fuel ready for future use
This means the scooter will be able to run on 20 per cent ethanol-blended fuel
Prices for the 2023 Suzuki Access 125 start at ₹79,400 (ex-showroom)
Pricing goes up to ₹89,500 for the top-spec Ride Connect Edition
The engine is a four- stroke, one-cylinder, air cooled unit