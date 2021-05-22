Smart's electric SUV concept teased in sketch images ahead of September debut

Smart has shown a glimpse of the exterior design of its upcoming electric SUV to be fully revealed this September at the Munich Motor Show. It is going to be the first product from the brand which is a joint venture between the Chinese firm Geely and the German carmaker Mercedes-Benz.

International reports suggest that the five-door model will be built in China and has been codenamed HX11.

The official sketch images posted by the company show renderings of the exterior of the car. The images show the silhouette of the model sporting a high-raised stance, sharp headlights, wide wheels and prominent roof bars.

Part of the rear bodywork gets Smart logo. Other key features shown by the sketch images include concealed door handles, a large panoramic roof and illuminated elements.

“Our eSUV concept embodies all of the new DNA of Smart. It’s a visionary approach that creates a new identity for the brand – more beautiful, sportier and, of course, much cooler than before," said Daimler Group design chief Gorden Wagener.

It is likely to be Smart's largest car to date spanning around four metres in length, similar to the size of the Mini Countryman. It will be based on Geely’s flexible SEA architecture that will also be used in a range of Volvo models to be launched in the years to come.

As per official claims, Smart's first car will feature a spacious cabin along with a premium look and feel. It will come with standard features such as voice control and a digital key.

Whispers from the Chinese market suggest that the car will come fitted with a rear-mounted electric motor delivering 268bhp of maximum power. There will be a lithium-ion battery with less than 70kWh capacity and over 500km (311 miles) range as per the Chinese NEDC test cycle range.