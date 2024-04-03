Skoda Superb returns to India with updated engine and new features. Check price

Copyright © HT Media Limited
Skoda Superb has made a comeback to India. The Czech auto giant has launched the premium sedan, based on the previous version on sale in India, at a price of ₹54 lakh (ex-showroom). The Superb has returned to India after a year since the carmaker pulled it out due to stricter BS6 phase 2 emission norms. Skoda has launched the Superb as a completely built unit (CBU). It will sell only 100 units of the sedan and the deliveries will start later this month.
Skoda will offer the Superb in only one variant. The sedan has arrived in its Laurin & Klement version equipped with a 2.0-litre four-cylinder TSI petrol engine which is compatible with the existing emission norms in India. The unit is mated to a seven-speed DCT gearbox. The engine is capable of generating 187 bhp of power and 320 Nm of peak torque.