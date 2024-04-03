Skoda Superb returns to India with updated engine and new features. Check price

Skoda Superb has made a comeback to India. The Czech auto giant has launched the premium sedan, based on the previous version on sale in India, at a price of ₹54 lakh (ex-showroom). The Superb has returned to India after a year since the carmaker pulled it out due to stricter BS6 phase 2 emission norms. Skoda has launched the Superb as a completely built unit (CBU). It will sell only 100 units of the sedan and the deliveries will start later this month.